‘Are You The One?’ says the narrator. Connor Smith, a former member of the cast, has been charged with sexual battery and rape.

alum “Are You the One?” Connor Smith has been charged with sexually assaulting an adolescent girl. He’s been charged with four felonies, including sexual battery and rape.

According to court documents obtained by People, Smith pulled a 16-year-old girl into his vehicle and forced her to perform a sexual act on him. Smith met the adolescent girl on the internet and took her to a hotel in Lake County, Indiana, where she alleged he raped her.

After obtaining a warrant for Smith’s arrest, authorities in Cook County, Illinois, hauled him into prison on Friday. Smith is also charged with two charges of criminal confinement in addition to rape and sexual battery. He is currently being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.

The specifics of the allegations were not made public, but documents acquired by TMZ show that the kid alleges she gave her address to someone selling a cat via Snapchat. She then claimed that a guy “pulled open her bedroom window screen, hauled her out of the room, shoved her into his truck, and sexually assaulted her while he drove to a motel.” According to TMZ, the young teen’s story changed during further police questioning. According to the source, the claimed victim then acknowledged to meeting her assailant on a dating app and intentionally snuck out to meet him.

He forced her to perform oral sex on him while she was inside the man’s truck and while he was driving to the motel, “slapping and choking her many times, peeing on her in the motel room, and forcing oral sex again,” she told the police.

The girl claims her assailant drove her home and promised to return the next day, but when they arrived, family members were on their front lawn and frightened him away. Smith was apprehended by police after his vehicle matched the description given by eyewitnesses.

Smith made his appearance on “Are You the One?” in 2015. Season 3 of a reality show in which a group of single individuals tried to find their ideal partner.