Are you having trouble with your mental health but are afraid to go to your doctor? This is what you should do.

There are many reasons why you might be feeling unhappy, stressed, or not as resilient as normal during the epidemic, and there have been plenty of reasons why you might be feeling sad, anxious, or not as resilient as normal.

Experts agree that your doctor should always be your first port of call in an emergency, but not everyone feels comfortable discussing psychiatric difficulties with the GP they have to see on a regular basis. It might be intimidating for guys in particular.

Dr. Robin Hart, a psychologist and co-founder of the mental health app Companion, adds, “It’s a common phenomenon.” “I still believe there is a stigma associated with mental health in general, but specifically the mental health of men, due to cultural assumptions such as ‘men are courageous,’ ‘men don’t weep,’ and ‘men don’t exhibit vulnerability.’ The issue is that individuals frequently become sicker than they need to be because they wait too long to seek help.”

So, what should you do if you need aid but aren’t ready to see a doctor just yet? Dr. Hart provides his opinion…

Make a call to a helpline

Most crucially, call a crisis hotline if you’re about to lose it or are having suicide thoughts.

“Call the Samaritans or one of Mind’s recommended helplines, and you’ll be listened to and hopefully given some helpful advice. Alternatively, tell someone close to you that you’re having serious problems.”

Speak with someone you can rely on.

If you’re someone who isn’t used to talking to others about mental health, reaching out to friends can be really helpful. You may well discover they have issues of their own and you’ll both be able to open up about how you’re feeling.

“This obviously depends on the individual, because some people will have insightful friends, some people won’t, but ideally, you should talk to a friend or family member who you know to be empathic,” says Dr Hart.

“I think it’s a very good start to say, ‘Can I just share something with you? I’m having a really difficult time’. And then hopefully having shared the problem,. (This is a short article)