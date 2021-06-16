Are Travis Scott and ‘Wifey’ Kylie Jenner Back Together? Travis Scott just confessed his love for ‘Wifey’ Kylie Jenner – Are They Back Together?

Is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

The rapper has seemingly revealed that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have resumed their romance after openly proclaiming his love for her at a New York City gala months after fueling romance rumors.

So, are Scott and Jenner rekindling their romance, or are they still just best friends? Here’s everything we know thus far about their connection.

At a red carpet event in New York, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner stoked reconciliation speculations.

Jenner, Scott, and Stormi Webster attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City on June 15.

The rapper “Sicko Mode” was presented with an award at the gala. While winning the award, he made a special mention to his family. Scott completed his address by saying, “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you,” according to E! News.

Jenner and Stormi arrived in New York City on June 14, according to sources. Before rejoining with Scott, the mother-daughter duo spent the day in the American Girl store.

Jenner, Scott, and Stormi appeared for images as a family of three before the Parsons Benefit, marking their first major red carpet event together since 2019, the same year they called it quits.

Some fans compare Kylie Jenner’s new nails to Travis Scott’s.

As their little girl smiled for the cameras, the rapper put his arm around Jenner’s waist and she put her hand on his back.

This isn’t the first time Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been linked to speculations of a romance.

Jenner and Scott’s relationship status has been a mystery to fans since their divorce.

At first, it was revealed that the pair were just friends and planned to remain that way while co-parenting Stormi. However, Scott and Jenner have remained exceptionally close since their breakup, often celebrating holidays together and reportedly quarantining as a family.

In October 2020, the pair sparked sparking romance rumors…