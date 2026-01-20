Arctic Monkeys Release New Charity Single to Support War Child

After a four-year hiatus, Arctic Monkeys are making their highly anticipated return to the music scene with a new single, set for release on January 22, 2026. However, this is no ordinary comeback. The track will be part of a major charity project aimed at raising funds and awareness for War Child, the organization dedicated to supporting children caught in conflict zones.

The Sheffield-based band, led by frontman Alex Turner, has been notably silent since the release of their 2022 album *The Car*. Their last public appearance was in 2023 during a world tour that included a headline performance at Glastonbury. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting new material, with subtle clues hinting at the band’s return, including the removal of *The Car* artwork from their website in the summer of 2025 and the establishment of their record label, BANG BANG RECORDINGS LLP.

Music for a Cause

The confirmation of their new single arrived this week via War Child Records’ social media, accompanied by a cinematic teaser showing a child running into the sea, set to a haunting, distorted instrumental backdrop. Fans were invited to sign up for updates, with the song scheduled for release at 3:00 p.m. GMT (10:00 a.m. ET) on Thursday.

This new track marks Arctic Monkeys’ first release in four years and will support War Child’s efforts to protect, educate, and provide mental health services for children living in conflict-affected areas. The announcement has sparked excitement not only among fans of the band but also within the broader music community, with many hoping that the new single will be part of a larger charity album, following in the footsteps of War Child’s *Help!* compilation from 1995. That iconic album featured artists like Oasis, Blur, and Paul McCartney and raised over £1.25 million for the charity.

While the Arctic Monkeys are currently the only confirmed act for the new charity project, speculation is rife about which other artists may join. War Child Records currently follows 32 other notable musicians, including Damon Albarn, Depeche Mode, and Foals, hinting that a new generation of artists could be involved in this cause. The charity’s mission is more urgent than ever, with the organization calling for a global response to the rising number of children affected by conflict.

The latest statistics are sobering: when *Help!* was released in 1995, 10% of the world’s children were affected by conflict. That number has now nearly doubled, with 19% of children—around 520 million—currently at risk of losing their childhoods to war. War Child’s statement urges support for its efforts to help children heal and rebuild their futures.

The band’s involvement in this cause has been teased for weeks. Producer James Ford and drummer Matt Helders both shared War Child’s social media posts, further fueling rumors of Arctic Monkeys’ return. Updates to the band’s website, including a new newsletter section and the removal of previous album artwork, reinforced these speculations, while Alex Turner’s surprise appearance at the 2025 Music Week Awards added to the growing buzz.

There is also considerable intrigue surrounding the new song itself. Some fans have speculated that the track could be an unfinished piece from the band’s 2013 *AM* recording sessions, though this has yet to be confirmed. Regardless, James Ford, who has produced most of Arctic Monkeys’ albums, is involved in the production of this new release, and Helders’ active participation suggests the band is fully united behind the effort.

This release aligns with War Child’s broader 2026 campaign, which also coincides with BRITs Week, a series of intimate gigs by artists like Fatboy Slim and Myles Smith to help raise awareness and funds for the charity. The campaign underscores the growing urgency of War Child’s work, as one in five children worldwide are currently at risk due to conflict.

As the world eagerly anticipates Thursday’s release, Arctic Monkeys’ return signals more than just the debut of a new song. It marks the beginning of a significant effort to leverage music’s power for social good. With fans and critics alike waiting to hear the band’s latest creation, the stakes are high, and the message from War Child has never been clearer: music can be a lifeline, and every note counts in the fight to protect vulnerable children across the globe.