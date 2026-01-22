Arctic Monkeys Lead Major Charity Album to Aid War Child

In a powerful display of unity, top global music artists have teamed up for HELP(2), a new charity album that will raise funds for War Child’s mission to support children impacted by conflict. The album, announced on January 22, 2026, is the much-anticipated sequel to the iconic 1995 album HELP, which raised millions for children affected by the Balkan wars. This time, the spotlight is on children in conflict zones including Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and Syria.

At the heart of HELP(2) is the Arctic Monkeys, who lead the album with their first new track since 2022, titled “Opening Night.” The UK rock band’s contribution sets the tone for a diverse 26-track album that showcases collaborations across genres and generations. The album, set for release on March 6, 2026, promises to unite an impressive roster of artists, from Olivia Rodrigo and Depeche Mode to Arlo Parks and Beabadoobee. Proceeds will directly support War Child’s extensive efforts in 14 countries, focusing on education, mental health care, and providing essential services to children affected by war.

A Star-Studded Effort to Tackle a Global Crisis

The album has garnered attention not just for its musical star power but also for its unique creative direction. Grammy-winning producer James Ford, who has worked with Arctic Monkeys and Gorillaz, served as executive producer, overseeing the recording at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. Ford reflected on the album’s importance, noting how it represents both an artistic collaboration and a meaningful contribution to global humanitarian efforts. “The original HELP meant a lot to me,” Ford explained, “and to have the opportunity to galvanize our music community into doing something as unarguably positive as helping children in war zones seemed like a no-brainer.”

Oscar-winning director Jonathan Glazer was brought in to serve as creative director. Glazer’s concept, “By Children, for Children,” gave children living in conflict zones cameras to document their own lives. These young filmmakers also captured behind-the-scenes footage of the recording process, offering a raw and emotional look at the impact of war through their eyes. The resulting multimedia project will include a film chronicling the creation of the album and the lives of the children it aims to support.

The album’s tracklist includes contributions from numerous respected artists. Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten, and Kae Tempest formed a “supergroup” alongside other notables like Johnny Marr and Jarvis Cocker. Graham Coxon played guitar for Olivia Rodrigo’s rendition of “The Book of Love” by The Magnetic Fields, while Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell joined forces with Anna Calvi for a new track, “Sunday Light.” These collaborations reflect the album’s spontaneous, creative energy, which mirrors the ethos of the original HELP project.

HELP(2) is more than a musical album; it is a testament to the power of collaboration and the music industry’s commitment to global causes. As Rich Clarke, head of music at War Child UK, summarized, “HELP(2) is a powerful example of what can happen when the music industry comes together around a shared purpose.” The album’s release comes at a crucial time, with War Child continuing to provide immediate relief and long-term support to vulnerable children across the globe. As the album’s tagline boldly states, “No child should be part of war. Ever.”