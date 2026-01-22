Arctic Monkeys Lead HELP2 Charity Compilation for War Child UK

Arctic Monkeys are at the forefront of an extraordinary charity album aimed at supporting children impacted by war. The band’s new single, “Opening Night,” serves as the lead track for HELP(2), a sequel to the iconic 1995 album HELP. Released on January 22, 2026, the song marks Arctic Monkeys’ return after a four-year hiatus, contributing to a broader compilation set to launch on March 6, 2026, with all proceeds benefiting War Child UK.

Music’s Power to Heal

HELP(2) is a star-studded album that features contributions from an impressive range of contemporary artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Fontaines D.C., Damon Albarn, and Beck, among many others. The project is produced by James Ford and was recorded in just one week at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in November 2025. In total, the album aims to raise both awareness and funds to support War Child UK’s mission of helping children caught in conflict.

Ford, who previously worked on the original HELP album, expressed deep pride in working on this sequel, especially in light of the increasing number of children affected by war globally. “The experience of making the album has been powerful, and life-affirming for me personally,” Ford said. “I am extremely proud of the results and can’t wait for people to hear this special record.” The 2026 HELP(2) compilation is set against a backdrop of escalating conflict, with an estimated 520 million children currently living in war zones—almost double the number from 1995, when the first album was released.

The album’s lineup includes high-profile names such as Depeche Mode, Pulp, Wet Leg, Arooj Aftab, King Krule, and Foals. Notably, Olivia Rodrigo’s track, a cover of The Magnetic Fields’ “The Book of Love,” features Graham Coxon on guitar, while Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell joined other artists, including Anna Calvi, for a last-minute recording session that added to the album’s spontaneous charm.

Film Companion and War Child UK’s Vital Work

Alongside the album, a companion film directed by Jonathan Glazer will be released. The film, inspired by the theme “By Children, For Children,” features footage captured by children from conflict zones such as Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, giving them a voice and perspective on the creative process. This unique approach allows the project to be a more personal and direct call to action for listeners.

War Child UK has been at the forefront of supporting children in conflict areas for over 30 years. The organization’s work spans 14 countries, providing emergency relief, educational programs, and psychological support. With this album, they hope to further their efforts to protect vulnerable children worldwide. Proceeds from HELP(2) will go directly to War Child UK to fund its ongoing initiatives and ensure that children affected by war have access to the care and education they need to rebuild their futures.

HELP(2) will be available for pre-order now, with the full album scheduled for release on March 6, 2026. As the music community unites for this crucial cause, the message is clear: collective action can make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.