Apple TV+’s First Korean Series, ‘Dr. Brain,’ Will Premiere In November; Trailer Is Available [Watch].

Apple TV+ has announced that “Dr. Brain,” its first Korean language series, would premiere in November.

The thriller series is based on webtoon creator Hongjacga’s web comic series of the same name. “Dr. Brain” tells the story of Sewon, a brilliant neuroscientist played by Lee Sun-Kyun from “Parasite,” who is fascinated with developing new technologies that can access the memories held in the brain.

When Sewon’s family is killed in a strange accident, he tries an experiment called “brain syncs,” in which he “synchronizes” his brain with that of his dead wife in order to access her memories for answers about the catastrophe.

Kim Jee-Woon, who also directed and produced “A Tale of Two Sisters” and “I Saw the Devil,” is the show’s director and producer.

Kim has previously stated that he accepted the directing post because of the film’s unusual narrative.

“It was fascinating to follow the protagonist as he investigates a mysterious catastrophe and tries to figure out what happened to his family and why. I believe I can bring a fresh perspective to the sci-fi thriller genre “In March, he told The Korea Times.

“I also like the story’s tone and issues. The series shows how a character becomes self-aware of life’s ironies by peering into other people’s brains and memories and studying how they saw him. He also mends a shattered connection “Added he.

According to TV Line, “Dr. Brain” will premiere in the United States on November 3, coinciding with the introduction of Apple TV+ in South Korea. Until December 10, fresh episodes of the suspense series will be released weekly.

On Sunday, Apple TV+ released a trailer for the webtoon-turned-suspense drama.

The trailer starts off with a voiceover saying, “That child’s brain is one-of-a-kind. There’s a new breed of genius.” It depicts a child on an operating table with a medical device attached to his head.

The clip goes to show the protagonist man, who is immersed in study, seeing a fragment of what appears to be a memory from his deceased wife, who subsequently exclaims, “Find our son,” in a voiceover.

Lee You-Young (Gansin), Park Hee-Soo, Seo Ji-Hye, and Lee Jae-Won (Mr. Queen) also star in “Dr. Brain.”

Bound Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment, StudioPlex, and Dark Circle Pictures are producing the series for Apple TV+.