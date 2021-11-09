Apparel by Kanye West: Ye’s Yezzy Will Pay Nearly $1 Million For “Unlawful Business Practices”

A lawsuit has been filed against Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West.

Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC, Ye’s online shoe and clothing company, were sentenced to pay $950,000 to resolve a civil action alleging unlawful business practices and false advertising by failing to supply things on time.

Yezzy falsely represented the ability to transport products within a given date, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, especially when clients paid an extra fee for expedited shipment. In addition, the corporation broke state law by failing to deliver online orders within 30 days.

According to officials, the retailer will now be required to pay $200,000 in civil fines, $50,000 in restitution to the Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund, and $25,000 in investigation expenditures for fees.

In a statement, District Attorney Gascon, who led the investigation, stated, “Online shoppers are entitled to protection against unjustified costs and unreasonable waits for items to arrive at their doorsteps.” “In Los Angeles County, we will enforce state and federal laws governing online buying.” The district attorneys of Los Angeles, Sonoma, Napa, and Alameda filed the claim on behalf of the people of California last month.

Officials said Ye and his California-based firm cooperated with the probe but did not admit guilt.

Yeezy is “prohibited from making false or misleading representations regarding a shipping timeframe or refund; is required to comply with laws relating to the issuance of delay notices; and is required to refund money to consumers who, in the future, purchase products that are not shipped in a timely manner,” according to the settlement.

Companies who fail to ship online orders within 30 days are required by California law to “deliver the consumer similar or superior replacement products, or give the buyer a written notification explaining the delay and offer a refund upon request,” according to officials.