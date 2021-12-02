‘Apologizing When We Haven’t Done Anything Wrong,’ Hilaria Baldwin said of her husband Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ shooting.

Hilaria Baldwin has spoken up about the incident that occurred on the set of the film “Rust” when Alec Baldwin’s revolver “unexpectedly fired” and killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins.

“Taking responsibility for something we didn’t do, apologizing when we didn’t do anything wrong, or ‘being accountable’ to avoid punishment is not responsibility or integrity,” Hilaria wrote on Wednesday in an Instagram Story.

“Doing what we’re told isn’t the labor of responsibility,” she continued. “It’s about recognizing our values and ideals and behaving in accordance with them, even when it’s unpopular and easier to do otherwise.” Hilaria, who has six children with Alec, revealed that she just discussed the horrific situation with her “oldest children.”

“Recently, I’ve had to have some chats with my oldest children, explaining recent occurrences,” she revealed. “I’m sure you can imagine how painful it has been.” She also gave appreciation to The Child Mind Institute and her friend Anne, who assisted her in speaking with her children. The yoga instructor went on to say that she sometimes just freezes because she feels “so clueless as to what the appropriate route is” when she’s supposed to be guiding her family. She also expressed gratitude to her supporters for their “kindness, love, and support.” Some online users were not pleased with Instagram Stories. Since the event, Hilaria has been uploading photographs of her kids, animals, and outfits, according to one user who provided a screenshot of one of the postings.

The pictures were shared by Hilaria before of Alec’s interview with George Stephanopoulos, which will run on ABC on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. On Friday, it will be available to watch on Hulu. On Wednesday, a clip from the interview was released on ABC News’ official Twitter account.

