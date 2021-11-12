Anyone with a savings account should be concerned, according to Martin Lewis.

“The top savings rates have changed dramatically recently; they have risen significantly, but they are still not in good shape,” he remarked.

In March, the highest easy-access account paid 0.4 percent; now it pays 0.67 percent, which is the same interest rate but with a bonus of over half as much.

“The best two-year fix used to pay just 0.74 percent; today it pays 1.76 percent, which is more than double what it used to pay,” says the analyst.

“The reason some of these rates have gone up is because long-term interest rate predictions have gone up, and that’s what these are based on,” he explained.

“What’s more intriguing is that fixed rates are now far cheaper than simple access accounts were earlier this year.”

“However, the difficulty is that none of these rates are even close to inflation.” Savings accounts are still ‘losing accounts,’ but you still want to receive the best possible rate because it protects you from rising prices.

“If you have any savings, check out what interest rate you’re paying and compare it to the rates shown below.”

The entire £85,000 FSC savings protection applies to all of the accounts listed.

Martin currently recommends the following accounts to persons on a modest income.

Assist in the Rescue

Help to Save is a government savings account for low-income workers who get Tax Credits or Universal Credit.

If you qualify, you’ll get an extra 50p for every £1 you save, for a total bonus of £1,200 over four years if you save a maximum of £2,400.

You can put in whatever amount you choose (up to £50 per month), so even if you only put in £5 per month (£1.25 per week), you’ll get a £60 bonus after two years, bringing your total pot to £180. This would add up over the course of four years. “The summary has come to an end.”