Anyone preparing a Christmas dinner has been handed a water warning.

According to one water utility, the fat from Christmas turkeys could fill over 3,000 bathtubs.

Customers are being urged by South West Water to avoid a soiled holiday season by not dumping oils and grease down the sink.

A medium-sized turkey can create up to three-quarters of a pint of fat, which cools and can cause clogs and fatbergs if poured downpipes.

If each of the nearly one million houses served by South West Water in Devon and Cornwall poured turkey fat down their sinks, more than 2,800 bathtubs full of grease, totaling 422,786 litres, would reach the sewers.

“Don’t let the fat from your holiday feast come back to haunt you like a ghost of Christmas past, generating blockages and fatbergs,” advised wastewater director Iain Vosper.

“Keep in mind your sink this holiday season, and don’t pour cooking fats, oils, or greases down the drain.”

“Every year, tens of thousands of litres of waste fat, cooking oil, and grease, as well as food waste, are dumped down sinks throughout the South West, clogging pipes.”

“These mix with items flushed incorrectly, such as wet wipes, hygiene wipes, cleaning wipes, cleansing pads, and sanitary products, clogging sewers and causing flooding in homes and the environment.”

“Every year, we deal with around 8,500 blocked sewers across our region – almost one every hour – which can increase the danger of flooding and damage to our customers’ homes and properties.”

“So, this Christmas, don’t let fat ruin the party by only flushing the 3Ps – pee, paper, and poo – down the toilet, and avoid pouring fats, oils, and greases down your sink.”

South West Water serves over two million consumers in the South West, and more than 200,000 wet wipes are flushed into the sewage system each day in its territory alone.

The water corporation retrieved more than 450 tonnes of items that should not have been flushed from pumping stations last year, including wet wipes, sanitary products, and cotton pads.

The business discovered a 210ft (64m) fatberg in 2019.