Antoine Griezmann’s red card against Liverpool was correct, according to Peter Walton.

Antoine Griezmann was sent off during Atletico Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool, according to former Premier League referee Peter Walton.

After his studs-up challenge collided with Robert Firmino’s face in the 52nd minute, the French forward received a straight red card.

After Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita’s goals were cancelled out by Griezmann’s brace in a frantic first half, Diego Simeone’s team was reduced to ten men with the score tantalisingly poised at 2-2.

Walton agreed with the judgment of the referee to remove the France striker.

“The foot is certainly elevated in the photographs we’re seeing,” he commented on BT Sport.

“Yes, Firmino is lowering his head slightly, but Griezmann has gone through with a straight leg, there’s force there, and it’s correct, it’s significant foul play, and he should be sent off.”

Steve McManaman, a former Liverpool midfielder, agreed that the 30-year-old had to go, but expressed sympathy for the Frenchman.

“Wow, I can’t believe that either,” he added. He had bad luck. It went over Griezmann’s head, and he merely dangled a foot at it, and Firmino bends down to take possession of it.

“You can tell what everyone thinks of it by the reaction. “It’s sky-high.”