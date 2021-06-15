Anthony Mackie knows how long he’ll be playing Captain America for.

In the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson took over as Captain America. Mackie says he’s already seen the effects of his new role on young Black people as the first black man to take up the mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He understands that all of the effort he’s put in has been worthwhile. Mackie, like his predecessor Chris Evans, does not intend to stay in the post indefinitely.

Mackie told Variety about a friend who is a special needs teacher in Homestead, Florida, during a recent interview. He claims the instructor discovered one of her students doing pull-ups on the monkey bars one day. She inquired as to what he was doing and warned him that he was about to injure himself.

“And the youngster says, ‘Well, Captain America suddenly looks like me, so I’d better get in shape if he needs my help.’ And I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” Mackie explained. “Seeing a six-hour series and getting the fortitude inside himself to realize that he needs to be prepared and ready made all of the work that we had to put it together worthwhile for me.”

It’s crucial to portray soldiers “in a decent human light.”

During the conversation, Mackie and Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. discussed the value of black heroes, both real and fictitious. According to Mackie, he has family and friends who have served in the military. It’s crucial to him to portray soldiers “in a decent human light.”

"Every now and again, I encounter someone like General Brown, and I think to myself, 'That guy isn't a human being, he's a…'