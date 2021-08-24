Ant Anstead Is Astounded That Renee Zellweger Isn’t British: “Like A Dream Crusher”

Ant Anstead has revealed that until they met, he had no idea Renee Zellweger wasn’t British. After meeting on the set of the automotive guru’s new Discovery+ show, “Celebrity IOU: Joyride,” Anstead and Zellweger have been dating since June.

The “Wheeler Dealer” star and his co-host, Cristy Lee, got to spend time with Zellweger in the first episode of the show, which premiered Monday. The cars were intended as gifts for Zellweger’s late publicist Nanci Ryder’s brothers, Jerome and Jerald, who cared for her during her ALS battle.

Before they started working on the cars, Lee struck up a conversation with Anstead to get the lowdown on their female celebrity guest. “Did you know that Renee spoke with a British accent even when she wasn’t on site during the filming of ‘Bridget Jones’ Diary,’” she informed Anstead. Lee continued, “In fact, she kept it up until the wrap party!”

“Are you telling me that Bridget Jones—Renee Zellweger—isn’t British?” the U.K.-born and raised host asked, stunned by Lee’s revelation.

“You’re like a dream crusher for me,” Anstead said when Lee told him the actress was from Texas.

While Anstead was taken aback by the news, the fact that Zellweger isn’t British wasn’t a deal breaker for her. According to People, the “Judy” star and Anstead began dating in June after they quickly clicked on the show.

According to a source, despite being an unusual match, Zellweger and Anstead were able to bond over their shared interests after meeting on the set of Anstead’s show.

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is just right,” the source said. “Renee is a visionary… This is especially true for guys who think outside the box. She’s intelligent, considerate, and continually looking to broaden her horizons and nurture those around her.”

Despite their hectic schedules and jobs, Anstead and Zellweger have “a huge attraction to each other,” according to the source. Anstead has already introduced Zellweger to his almost two-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.