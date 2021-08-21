Ant Anstead Dishes On Renée Zellweger’s Romance With Christina Haack And Co-Parenting

Ant Anstead discusses his new love, Renée Zellweger, as well as his co-parenting agreement with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Entertainment Tonight,” Anstead discussed his new relationship, saying that he never expected to meet his girlfriend through his Discovery+ automobile show “Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride.” The way he and Zellweger, 52, fell in love, according to the 42-year-old TV personality, was “wonderful.”

He explained, “Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and the right time is frequently the most unexpected.” “There’s no way it could have been something I expected, but there’s something magical about it, right?”

Anstead and Zellweger first met while filming the movie “IOU,” which will be released on Monday. In June, they ignited dating rumors for the first time. In the same week that his divorce with Haack was finalized, their romance made headlines.

When Anstead and Zellweger went to a hardware store in July, they were seen exchanging hugs and kissing passionately. They were also seen on a bike ride in Laguna Beach, California, where they spent the Fourth of July together, with PDAs in hand.

Meanwhile, Haack and Anstead have maintained contact while co-parenting Hudson, their one-year-old son. “The concept of blended families is more widespread now than it was before, and we live in a world where it’s more normal,” the star of “Wheeler Dealers” said.

He went on to say, “So you have to bring a level of normalcy to it.”

“Hudson’s classmates and classmates at school are all in similar situations, and it really just has to come from a place of love because, in the end, if the decision is in the best interests of the child, it’s the right option.”

Anstead, who has two children with his first wife, Archie, 14, and Amelie, 17, said he’s seen many families “co-parent terribly” and that “it’s a terrible tragedy.”

“Because, eventually, when all that, I guess, discomfort fades away, which it will, time is a great healer, and you’ll only be able to look back. And you’ll look back and wonder, “How did I handle my side?” “How did I manage my half?” he asked. “And, you know, I’m rather pleased with my half.”

Anstead also gushed about his youngest son, Hudson, and joked that he attempted but failed to snap a “poor photograph” of him because “the child is so adorable.” He also claimed to be his son’s “best buddy” with whom he has a “tight bond.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.