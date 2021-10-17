Ant Anstead Discusses Traveling With Renee Zellweger and Raising Hudson.

Ant Anstead and his fiancée Renee Zellweger may be preoccupied with their professions, but they’ve also found time to travel.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of a Los Angeles screening of the new Discovery+ documentary “Introducing Selma Blair,” which premieres Thursday, Anstead, 42, discussed his romance with the actress.

The presenter of “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” stated that he’s been spending time with the actress in New Orleans, where she’s presently filming the NBC miniseries “The Thing About Pam.”

Anstead said he travelled to New Orleans “a couple of weeks ago” to see Zellweger and wants to return “this weekend.” He went on to say that they both like exploring the historic city.

“History has always piqued my interest. When it comes down to it, I’m a bit of a nerd, so Renee and I went on one of those ghost tours. Keep in mind that I am from London, which has a long history, but wow, pirates, voodoo, it’s all there “ET was informed by him.

He continued, “We stumbled into a small jazz club, which was really fantastic. She’s a good traveler and has visited that city before, so she’ll be OK. I’m looking forward to seeing you again.” While his fiancée is filming in New Orleans, the TV star has been battling sleep deprivation while raising Hudson, his 2-year-old son with ex-wife Christina Haack.

“I believe they call it the Terrible Twos for a reason when a child turns two,” he explained. “I’d like to believe that you attempt to establish a routine, and when you give up, they win. And I’ve surrendered! As a result, I’ve been joining Hudson in bed at 4 a.m. every day.” “I try to get a few additional hours of sleep,” he continued, “but the truth is that I’m [typically]half awake making sure I don’t roll over.” From his former marriage, the “Wheeler Dealers” star has an 18-year-old daughter Amelie and a 15-year-old son Archie.

After his divorce from the “Flip or Flop” star was finalized in July, Anstead’s affair with Zellweger grabbed headlines. After meeting Zellweger, an unnamed insider previously told Us Weekly that he’s passionate about life.

Anstead encountered the Oscar winner on the set of his new Discovery+ show, “Celebrity IOU: Joyride,” which he co-hosts with Cristy Lee.

According to reports, the two hit it off right away.