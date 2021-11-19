Ant and Dec watch the trial in horror on the first episode of I’m A Celebrity.

As they watched I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec were visibly shocked. The first challenge is taken on by the participants.

The ITV show’s producers stated they went into the 2021 season with “greater ambition” and set out to make the competition “far tougher” for the candidates.

Due to persistent coronavirus travel restrictions preventing filming in the Australian bush, the flagship series will return to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales for a second year.

Because this year’s program will split the camp in two, the celebs, including Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, ex-footballer David Ginola, and writer Louise Minchin, may have to spend the first few days in The Clink.

The celebrities are shown in footage released to the Mirror undergoing their first trial.

Helicopters reportedly flew the campmates over the Welsh countryside before forcing them to walk the plank.

Ant and Dec stood speechless as the stars took a hesitant step out over the stomach-churning drop.

As the Welsh winds pummel them, Snoochie Shy, Naughty Boy, Louise Minchin, and Danny Miller are seen walking out to the scaffolding.

The two celebrities walk out on parallel platforms before disappearing into thin air above the Alexandra Quarry near Penyfridd, just west of Caernarfon.

Naughty Boy, a DJ and producer, was spotted dangling above the rocks after the platform gave way beneath his feet.

The series’ first episode always includes a knee-knocking challenge that encourages the team to confront any fears of heights they may have.

In prior years, contestants have abseiled down precipitous cliff sides and leaped from helicopters.

The action will restart at Gwrych Castle, which has been spruced up in preparation for the arrival of this year’s competitors.