Ant and Dec Share Hilarious Royal Encounter on Graham Norton Show

On January 23, 2026, BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show took viewers on a star-studded journey full of laughter, personal revelations, and musical performances. Among the headliners were TV duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, better known as Ant and Dec, who opened up about their longtime friendship and shared some unforgettable moments from their latest adventures.

Ant’s Comical Royal Encounter

One of the evening’s highlights was a hilarious story from Ant and Dec’s stay at Dumfries House, the Scottish residence of King Charles, then the Prince of Wales. The pair, who had spent a year filming a documentary with the royal, were invited to spend the night at the estate ahead of a final interview. Ant recalled the excitement: “We were like ‘Hell, yes. It was amazing and everything you’d imagine.’” But the evening took a comedic turn when Ant, in a playful mood, decided to try on a robe he found in his room. He wandered into the corridor to find Dec—and ran into the Prince of Wales. “He said hello and started talking to me about pruning roses. I was so embarrassed,” Ant confessed with a laugh. Dec added, “We then had wine in the room and got a bit noisy. We took it a bit far and were asked to be quiet!”

Beyond this royal anecdote, the duo discussed their new podcast, Hanging Out with Ant