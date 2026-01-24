Ant and Dec Relive Hilarious Royal Fiasco at Dumfries House

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the beloved Geordie duo, have shared a candid and humorous account of their unforgettable stay at King Charles’s Dumfries House, revealing a mix of awkwardness and comedy during their time at the royal estate. The hosts of popular TV shows such as *Britain’s Got Talent* and *Saturday Night Takeaway* were recently guests on *The Graham Norton Show*, where they recounted their memorable experience at the Scottish country estate.

Royal Encounter Turns Awkward

The trouble began when Ant and Dec were invited to spend a night at Dumfries House ahead of their final interview with then-Prince Charles for their documentary *When Ant and Dec Met the Prince: 40 Years of The Prince’s Trust*. Ant described the luxurious setting of the house as everything they had imagined, but the visit quickly turned into a comical misstep.

In a story that has quickly become a fan favorite, Ant recalled how he couldn’t resist trying on the plush robe found in his room. “I ran out into the corridor to find Dec and there was the prince,” Ant laughed. “He said ‘hello’ and started talking to me about pruning roses. I was so embarrassed.”

Dec added to the story, revealing that the two hosts were so caught up in their excitement that they got a bit too noisy in their room. “We had wine and got a bit loud. We were asked to quieten down!” The pair’s enthusiasm for their royal sleepover evidently crossed some boundaries in the palace, but their lighthearted retelling only served to endear them further to their audience.

Podcast Launch and Personal Revelations

The duo also spoke about their latest venture, the launch of their podcast *Hanging Out with Ant