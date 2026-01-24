Ant and Dec Recall Royal Encounter and Tree Dispute

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, two of Britain’s most beloved television personalities, have revealed the behind-the-scenes moments from their long career, including a memorable and awkward encounter with King Charles and a recent neighborhood dispute over tree removal that made headlines.

Royal Mischief and Unexpected Laughter

The iconic duo, known for their camaraderie and playful banter, reflected on an unforgettable moment during their time spent with King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, for a 2016 ITV documentary celebrating The Prince’s Trust charity. Ant and Dec were invited to follow the future king for a year, getting to know him away from public engagements. The experience took a hilarious turn when, on the night before their final interview with him, Ant found himself in an embarrassing situation.

During their stay at the royal residence, Ant, always the prankster, decided to try on a robe found in his guest room. In an attempt to find Dec, he ran out into the corridor – only to bump into King Charles. As Ant recounted on The Graham Norton Show, the conversation took an unexpected turn when the king casually began discussing rose pruning with him, leaving Ant mortified. “I was so embarrassed,” he confessed. Dec added his own twist to the story, noting that the duo continued their revelry with wine, prompting the royal staff to request some quiet. Despite the lighthearted mishap, the pair’s bond with the royal family remained strong, with King Charles awarding them OBEs for their contributions to broadcasting in 2017.

From Royal Gaffes to Neighborhood Disputes

While their professional lives continue to thrive, including hosting Limitless Win and launching their new podcast Hanging Out, Ant’s personal life has recently been thrust into the limelight for reasons beyond the usual showbiz buzz. In late 2025, Ant and his family moved out of their home in Wimbledon, South West London, following a public dispute with their neighbors over tree removal. The issue involved a planning battle over six trees – four cypress, a Weymouth pine, and a yew – which were protected by a Tree Preservation Order.

The family’s request to remove the trees was initially approved by the local council in February 2024, but it was met with strong opposition from neighbors. One complaint noted that the trees, while slated for removal to facilitate garden redesign, were not diseased or dangerous. As tensions mounted, Ant revised his plans to preserve all six trees, proposing an extension to the existing garden room instead. The new plans called for minimal disruption to the trees and were designed to create a studio, gym, and games room. However, despite the revised designs, reports suggested the dispute played a role in their decision to move.

Despite the public nature of the row, a representative for Ant told The Sun that the move was motivated by “family reasons,” not the planning issue. Still, the episode highlighted how personal matters of public figures can turn into neighborhood drama, underscoring the challenges that come with living under the public’s gaze.

Through it all, Ant and Dec’s friendship remains their anchor. Their ability to laugh at themselves, whether they’re caught in a royal mishap or a garden squabble, continues to endear them to millions. As they embark on new ventures and enjoy ongoing success, the duo proves that their journey is as entertaining off-screen as it is on. Their story reminds us that even in the spotlight, life remains unpredictable – and sometimes, remarkably relatable.