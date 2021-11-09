Ant and Dec are ‘overjoyed’ to reveal a career first.

Ant and Dec have made an intriguing announcement about their future careers.

The popular TV hosts disclosed on Instagram that they are getting ready to publish their first children’s book.

Propa Happy is a fun-filled handbook to feeling good for kids aged 7 and up, with 100% of the earnings going to the NSPCC.

The award-winning hosts expressed their delight with their new initiative in a video clip uploaded with their 4.3 million followers.

“The book will assist the NSPCC in raising essential cash ahead of its annual fundraiser, children day, on June 10,” they stated.

The book is scheduled to be released on May 26th, 2022, by Far Shore Books.

Fans congratulated the new endeavor in droves in the comments section.

“Congratulations boys!!!” Chloe said.

Another supporter added: “You, too, never fail to amaze me with your charitable efforts. You did an excellent job.” “Yes, that is incredible; I can’t wait,” Ruby said. “Congratulations boys, good luck with the next children’s book,” Bec wrote.