Ant and Dec are giggling uncontrollably as they give their I’m a Celeb campmates a makeover.

They initially used a filter on their phones to see what each of them would look like if they didn’t have any hair, and then shared the humorous clips with their Instagram followers.

When Dec used it on Ant, 46, he joked, “Look, it’s Ross Kemp,” as the two laughed together.

Ant remarked, referring to his head’s lack of hair: “Look at beautifully gleaming it is! Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee” The balding filter was then used on the unsuspecting campmates, who collapsed in spasms of laughing.

Ant and Dec quickly learned that the filter worked on the screen as well, as the campmates were being observed on a computer screen that displayed a live broadcast of the celebs.

Ant became ecstatic and exclaimed: “This is fantastic. My new favorite game is this one.” “Ah look at Danny!” they shouted as they zeroed in on Emmerdale star Danny Miller. Both of them chuckled as he seemed to be bald, and Ant commented, “That’s a nice one.” They used the filter to try to find GMB presenter Richard Madeley, but he kept avoiding them, as Ant explained: “What happened to Richard? Richard, please come here. Richard, please return! We will find Richard, believe me when I say that we will find Richard.” “If it’s the last thing we do,” Dec added. The camera was finally focused on the presenter, but the filter was not working.

Ant remarked: “He doesn’t have a bald spot on his head! You can’t shave the man’s head. It’s not working because he has such beautiful hair.” They moved on to other celebrities, assuring that Richard would eventually become bald.

They focused on football icon David Ginola, who was previously famed for both his flowing locks and his superb movement.

The Geordie presenters put out a tremendous cheer when it worked, then burst out laughing again.

"Naughty Boy?" asked Ant, referring to the baldy treatment given to Naughty Boy. "Naughty baldy Boy!" Dec said.