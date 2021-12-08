Another ‘thousands of dollars’ Yoko Ono vinyl turns up in Liverpool’s city center.

Another ‘thousands of pounds’ limited edition record has arrived in Liverpool city centre, and it could be yours for just £10.

The Jacaranda Club, which hosted the first Beatles concert, is one of 50 lucky recipients of an autographed limited edition vinyl disc of Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s “Merry Xmas (War Is Over).”

In what has been hailed as a “wonderful gift” to Merseyside, Yoko Ono and her son Sean have donated the discs to charities and record stores in the city.

Boris Johnson is exploring more limitations, with the possibility of a lockdown not being ruled out.

The artist, singer, and philanthropist has wowed the workers at The Brain Charity by gifting them a limited edition vinyl acetate of her single Happy Xmas (War is Over), which she co-wrote with her late husband, Beatles legend John Lennon.

The Norton-Street charity, which helps people with neurological problems, had no idea that such a generous present was on its way.

The Brain Charity, which helps people with neurological problems, and The Musical Box Record Shop on West Derby Road are among the other lucky recipients.

“We’ve just got a fantastic Xmas gift,” the Jacaranda Club and record label announced in an Instagram statement.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to [Sean and Yoko] for giving us the nicest Christmas present ever.”

On Seal Street, a combination record store and bar is now giving one lucky person the chance to win the rare artifact while also supporting young bands in Liverpool.

“Jacaranda Records is offering a chance to get your hands on one of only 50 limited edition copies of Happy Xmas (War Is Over) hand cut at Abbey Road Studios,” they wrote on social media.

“Sean Ono Lennon and Yoko Ono have given us a rare and collectible limited edition vinyl acetate” (machine signed by Yoko).

“We’re incredibly honoured to be one of only 25 independent record stores to get this incredible gesture, therefore we’ll use it to raise as much money as possible to promote grass roots music in Liverpool.”

Participants must purchase a £10 raffle ticket as part of a prize draw to be eligible to win the rare item.

Tickets. “The summary has come to an end.”