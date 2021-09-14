Another Discord Music Bot is taken down by YouTube.

Google has targeted another music bot in an attempt to take down third parties that have allegedly violated their terms of service, only days after taking down Discord’s popular Groovy bot.

According to PC Gamer, the popular Discord music bot Rythm will be shut down permanently on Wednesday to comply with Google-owned YouTube’s requests.

Rythm’s Twitter account announced the bot’s demise, bringing the bot’s five-year run to a close for many players throughout the world.

Groovy was previously taken down by Google for allegedly violating the TOS, with the bot’s proprietors accused of “changing [YouTube] for and using it for commercial purposes.” Users on Discord speculated that this was just the start, and that other major Discord music bots might follow suit sooner or later.

Rythm has over 30 million active users and is available on almost 20 million different Discord servers. Rythm, like other Discord music bots, allows users to play music in the background using voice channels in the chat app. These bots are mainly operated by chat commands and get their media directly from YouTube.

Music bots eliminate the need for background music from other programs. They also make it simple for groups to listen to their favorite songs while playing games or chatting in Discord’s voice chat. Bots have improved Discord’s communal gatherings, but they’ve also raised problems with YouTube.

In an interview with The Verge, Rythm founder Yoav said, “One way or another, we knew this was going to happen eventually.”

Yoav, on the other hand, stated that they have been planning for this moment since last year. They’ve been working on another project that appears to be connected to Discord, possibly a more legal Rythm alternative, but their team isn’t ready to share any details just yet.

Rythm and Groovy are only two of many music bots available on Discord, but users are beginning to worry that Google may go after them all, or at least the ones that get enough attention. In the interim, as the Rythm team works on their new project, Discord users will have to start looking for alternative bots to add to their servers.