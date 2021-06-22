Anne Robinson discusses The Weakest Link’s comeback.

Anne Robinson has spoken out on The Weakest Link and what it would require if show were to make a comeback.

If the show were to return, the 76-year-old from Crosby claimed she wouldn’t be able to host it and that it would require a “completely different approach.”

Anne was noted for her scathing criticisms of applicants who didn’t know the answers to questions about their general knowledge and appearance.

If it returned, she added, that wouldn’t be possible since “woke has happened.”

Anne discussed the popular game show ahead of her next hosting gig on Channel 4’s Countdown.

She stated that she would not be able to speak many of the things she used to say on The Weakest Link now.

“Well, I’m not in charge of light entertainment at the BBC, but I’d definitely propose somebody completely different, with a different style,” Anne replied when asked who would make a decent host for the cancelled show today.

“It’s also worth noting that I finished in 2011, and a lot has changed since then – I imagine there are a lot of things I said that you wouldn’t be able to say now, and perhaps that’s one of the reasons you’d need a host with a completely new approach.”

Robinson expressed her dissatisfaction with certain of today’s linguistic practices.

“I have a chiropodist, a gay chiropodist – that’s not funny, I’m just telling you – who lives with a gay partner, and they’ve adopted twins, and they’ve learnt a lot of ‘woke’ vocabulary in the process,” she remarked.

“I’m guessing it’s because of all the vetting they’ve had to do, and every time I get my feet done, I learn something new about what I have to say or not say, and I’m starting to wonder, ‘Who’s the arbiter of this?”

“In fact, a contestant on Countdown this week stated he taught English to non-English speakers, and I asked, ‘You mean you teach English to foreigners?'” she continued.

“And he said, ‘That’s something we never say.'” Is that enlightened? Is there anyone who knows?

“So I’m fed up with it, I’m fed up with it.” The summary comes to a close.