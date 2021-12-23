Anne Hegerty of The Chase amazes fans with her metamorphosis in the Christmas Special episode.

Anne Hegerty of The Chase dazzled viewers with a whole new appearance on tonight’s episode.

She is known for her “governess” appearance and is usually seen on the show wearing a buttoned grey blazer and matching skirt, as well as a white shirt with a black neck bow.

Typically, the quiz expert doesn’t wear much make-up or jewelry.

Fans are astounded by the Chase player’s odd method of addressing queries.

However, Anne was given a complete makeover in tonight’s celebrity special Christmas episode of ITV’s The Chase, which stunned viewers.

Anne chose a glittery black gown with sheer embroidered sleeves, as if getting into the holiday spirit.

Her hair was arranged in a unique way, and she wore minimal make-up. She accessorized her sparkling ensemble with dangling sparkly earrings.

Viewers expressed their admiration for the chaser on Twitter.

Elsie stated, “#therace It’s good to see Anne out of that hideous costume she wears on the Chase every day. Anne, you are stunning.” Kevin stated, ” “@anne hegerty is stunning. #TheChase” Georgia stated, ” “# TheChallenge Anne is really gorgeous! “with a heart of love emoji

“Anne looks quite snazzy tonight #TheChase,” Ginny observed.

Colin Jackson, Anne Diamond, Josie Long, and Nicky Campbell battled a number of chasers in tonight’s program to raise money for charity.