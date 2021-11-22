Anne Hegerty of ITV’s The Chase takes a ‘brutal’ dig at a participant.

On today’s episode of The Chase, Anne Hegerty startled viewers by taking a “brutal” dig at a quizzer.

On Monday’s episode of The Governess, four new participants were introduced to the renowned ITV game show.

Christian, Yasmin, Emily, and Kevin were among the contestants who were pitting their wits against one of the UK’s best quiz masters in the hopes of winning a cash reward.

Christian and Yasmin got off to a solid start, navigating their way past Anne to secure their spot in the Final Chase.

Emily, a chemistry teacher from Stoke on Trent, was seated in seat 3.

The 27-year-old had amassed £2,000 in her cash-builder and was humiliated when she got a chemical question wrong on her show.

After a succession of correct guesses, Emily was able to rebound and overcome Anne in the head-to-head match.

As the quizzer made her way back to the squad, Anne aimed a jab.

She stated, ” “In the Final Chase, she’s an extra step. I’m not sure how useful she’ll be otherwise, but she’s an extra step.” “Take no heed of her Emily,” Bradley said, stepping in to react. As viewers of the show on Twitter reacted to the “brutal” exchange, Emily answered with a “ouch.”

John stated, ” “Anne is brutal. I’m still stinging from the diss fluke response.” “Anne is putting the boot in,” Brian added. “Harsh but truthful from Anne on,” Jason said. “Ooooo Anne with the shadow,” wrote one spectator. “Damn, Anne just threw a big forest of shadow,” Andrea tweeted. Anne cornered Kevin in seat 4, leaving the three players to compete for a total prize pool of £16,000.

The players had amassed an incredible 20 steps, but The Governess outstripped them with 5 seconds to go, resulting in their leaving empty-handed.