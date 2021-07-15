Anne Hegerty is reportedly “not happy” following The Chase, according to Bradley Walsh.

Anne Hegerty did not appear happy on The Chase today, according to Bradley Walsh, following a rough round.

Kevin, Jay, Laura, and Daniel were all hoping to win big on the show.

But they’d have to overcome today’s Chaser The Governess if they wanted to take home the prize money.

Kevin was up first, having won £6000 in his cash builder but unable to beat Anne.

Jay, who equaled Kevin’s £6000 in the first round, was hoping for greater success.

However, The Governess was simply too good in the head-to-head round, and Jay was eliminated from the tournament.

Laura and Daniel, who both advanced to the final round with £11,000 in the prize pool, were a stiff challenge for her.

In the final, the duo scored a good 16 steps, but Anne believed she could defeat them.

“I think they’re a little light,” she remarked. “I think they were a little slow at first and then picked up speed.”

However, Anne struggled in the last round, answering nine questions incorrectly and earning only a score of 12.

“Five and a half thousand each, I am pleased for you, a wonderful team,” remarked host Bradley Walsh.

“Yes, very well done, enjoy the money,” Anne remarked as he looked to Anne for comment.

“That was short and sweet, the Chaser is not happy,” Bradley said.