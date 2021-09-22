Anne Hathaway, Sarah Silverman, and a slew of other celebrities have signed a letter urging world leaders to put an end to the pandemic.

Anne Hathaway, Sarah Silverman, and Malin Ackerman are among the celebrities who have signed an open letter to world leaders urging them to work to stop COVID-19 from spreading further.

The letter, written by the international humanitarian organization Care on Tuesday, encouraged world leaders to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population by 2022.

The letter also stated that “COVID-19 has now become a man-made epidemic of apathy,” with barely 2% of the population in “low-income countries” receiving a single dosage, and that fewer vaccines stimulate new varieties like Delta.

On Tuesday, the organization resorted to Twitter to announce the names of everyone who signed the open letter.

They added in the caption that “70+ high-profile influencers have signed our letter Writing hand urging world leaders to deliver 14 billion vaccine doses by mid-2022 to vaccinate 70% of the globe” during the UN General Assembly and the Global COVID-19 Summit.

Debbie Allen, Dorothy Amuah, Morena Baccarin, Adriana Barraza, Troian Bellisario, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alexandra Daddario, Melinda Doolittle, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are among the celebrities that signed the declaration.

The celebrities agreed in the letter that “none of us are safe until we are all safe.”

We call on world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly Session to take bold action to put an end to COVID-19 everywhere.”

The open letter also urged international leaders to ensure that seven billion vaccines are available by the end of the year, and that another seven billion doses are ready by mid-2022 to ensure that 70 percent of the world’s population is completely vaccinated.

To get vaccinations from tarmacs to arms, the world community must also fund in last-mile delivery infrastructure, public education, and frontline health care professionals, according to the letter. “Millions of doses could be thrown away because low-income countries lack the resources to get immunizations to the most vulnerable people.”

It further stated that by “meeting this moment with the resources and political will needed to eliminate COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere,” this vaccine effort can “save millions of lives — and trillions in additional economic damage.”