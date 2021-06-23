Anne Hathaway of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Said It Was a “Nightmare” for Her to Gain and Then Lose 10 Pounds

The Devil Wears Prada’s major part for Anne Hathaway was quite demanding. When the romantic comedy first came out in theaters in 2006, the actor said that the director wanted her to add 10 pounds in order to play Andy Sachs, but that when filming began, she was told to lose those pounds. That wasn’t a simple process, according to Hathaway. More on her performance in The Devil Wears Prada may be found here.

In the film “The Devil Wears Prada,” who did Anne Hathaway play?

The Devil Wears Prada featured Andrea “Andy” Sachs, a recent college graduate who won the position that “a million females would kill for” – as Miranda Priestly’s assistant at Runway magazine. Andy, on the other hand, knew next to nothing about fashion, unlike the other million girls.

Andy soon discovered that her boss had a reputation for being a bit of a nightmare after persuading Miranda to hire her. Miranda used to talk down to Andy, making her do near-impossible jobs and insulting her whenever she had the chance. Miranda and the other Runway employees used to make fun of Andy’s size. She was, after all, a size 4 in a sea of size 0s.

Andy considered quitting on several occasions, but she was adamant about proving Miranda incorrect. She put forth a lot of effort to impress Miranda with her work, even changing her appearance to match that of a regular Runway employee. Miranda eventually gained Andy’s respect, but she later returned to her former life since she loathed the person she had become at Runway.

Hathaway discussed her weight gain and loss.

When Hathaway joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, she was a size 4, but the "director and producers asked me to gain 10 pounds," she told People. She ate pizza and ice cream and drank beer to gain weight.