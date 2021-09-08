AnnaSophia Robb, star of ‘Dr. Death,’ is engaged to Trevor Paul, her ‘best friend.’

AnnaSophia Robb announced her engagement to Trevor Paul, her “best friend,” on Instagram on Tuesday. The actress posted a selfie of herself and her now-fiancé.

She captioned a sequence of images, “I want to be with you everywhere!” “And now it’s my turn. We’re getting married!!! YAHHHHOOOOOO!”

Robb said, “He’s my best buddy, the greatest man I know, and a pretty rotten b*tch.” “I am overjoyed to be starting the rest of our lives together!”

In the first photo, the 27-year-old actress is shown smiling and holding Paul’s face with her left hand as she takes a selfie with him. The couple can be seen in the second photo seated on the backseats of two different bikes.

The actress could be seen winking back at the camera in the third and last photo. She was dressed in a blue outfit with an orange sling bag.

There were a lot of nice wishes in the comments area.

Joey King, star of “The Kissing Booth,” said, “I couldn’t smile any wider if I tried.” Vanessa Hudgens wrote, “Omg babeeeeee congratulations,” and said, “You two are the best and I adore you both.”

“Truly the purest love I know love you guys & congrats again!!!” wrote actor Giullian Yao Gioiello. Tan France, a British television personality, said, “HUGE congrats, love!!” I’m overjoyed for you.”

While Robb has never spoken publicly about her connection with Paul, the latter has been a regular visitor to Robb’s Instagram account since 2019.

On the job front, the actress is presently filming “Rebel Ridge,” an action thriller directed by Jeremy Saulnier. Erin Doherty, James Badge Dale, Emory Cohen, James Cromwell, Don Johnson, and Zsane Jhe also star in the film.

The film will center on systematic American injustices, and it will tackle the touchy subject with dark humor, suspense, and action sequences.

Dr. Death, a Peacock television series based on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, also starred the actress. Patrick Macmanus directed the crime thriller movie, which stars Joshua Jackson, Christian Slater, Grace Gummer, and Alec Baldwin. The first episode of the series aired on July 15.