Anna Nightingale of Emmerdale announces a’surprise’ pregnancy.

Anna Nightingale of Emmerdale has announced that she is expecting a child.

The 30-year-old actress is most known for her role as Andrea Tate on the long-running ITV serial opera Andrea Tate.

She already has a daughter with her partner, Daren DIxon, according to the soap star. The happy couple is expecting their second child now.

“After everything we’ve been through with the pandemic over the last year, it simply feels like divine timing to be pregnant,” she added. I’m just grateful, and it feels like the finest time for us as a family right now.”

Anna expressed her joy at the prospect of a new family member, but admitted that the pregnancy news came as a “bit of a surprise.”

She explained, “It’s always been something we’ve wanted as a family.” “If it occurs, it happens,” we said, “and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.” Daren is a laid-back guy, yet his face had dropped.

“It hadn’t been a talk in terms of dates and whatnot for a little while,” Anna continued. To be honest, I was surprised as well until I took the test, and even then, I was like, “Oh, OK.” Then I went on to do another one!

Autumn, the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, recounted the adorable way she informed her parents that she was going to be a sister.

“I made her a movie trailer!” she exclaimed. It was something along the lines of, “Once upon a time, there was a little girl who lived with her mother and father.” Then someone wanted to introduce themselves one day.”

So I put a scan video on, and I could see the cogs in her head spinning as it dawned on her. “Oh my my, I don’t believe it,” she exclaimed. “We need to go shopping!” she exclaimed.

The soap star hasn’t revealed whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl, but she did take to Instagram to tell her 17k fans how difficult it was to keep her baby news a secret. “The summary has come to an end.”