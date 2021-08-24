Anna Faris explains why she eloped with her husband Michael Barrett because of her age.

Anna Faris has revealed why she and her husband, Michael Barrett, decided to elope.

Faris, 44, was pictured with her 51-year-old partner at LAX airport over the weekend. The “House Bunny” actor acknowledged to the paparazzi that they married in a secret courthouse ceremony on their own, citing their ages as the primary reason.

Page Six cited Faris as stating, “With a little amount of age, you don’t need the full thing.”

The couple appeared to be in love in photographs obtained by the site, holding hands as they walked up the airport escalator together.

Faris was dressed casually in a black T-shirt, faded trousers, and brown boots. A necklace, a cap, and a gray face mask completed her ensemble. In a dark blue T-shirt and pants, her hubby likewise seemed relaxed. Barrett was also wearing a mask and carrying a backpack.

The “Mom” alum, who was originally linked to Barrett in October 2017, also revealed that the wedding was “just us” and that she chose to elope.

Faris announced her engagement to the cinematographer, whom she met while shooting on the film “Overboard,” in February 2020.

In an episode of her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” she disclosed that they married in July while speaking with guest Gail Simmons.

Barrett was no longer her fiancé, but her husband, she casually stated.

“I believe we’ve spent the last year in a state of reflection, a state of prioritization to some extent, a state of anxiousness, a state of like, whatever, evaluation. But I’m looking around since my fiancé is now my husband,” Faris explained.

After that, the “Scary Movie” actress apologized to her husband for breaking the news, adding that it was difficult for her to continue to refer to him as her fiancé after they married.

“We eloped, yes…

Sorry for the inconvenience. I had no idea… Please accept my apologies, honey. Faris said, “I just blurted that out, but it feels like I can’t say fiancé anymore.” “Thank you very much; it was fantastic. It’s fantastic. It took place in a little courthouse in Washington state. It was fantastic.”

Barrett was Faris’s second marriage. She married her first husband, Ben Indra, in 2004 and the couple divorced in 2008. In 2009, she married Chris Pratt, but the couple split in 2018. Jack, Faris and Pratt’s 8-year-old son, is the couple’s only child.

In a podcast interview with Gwyneth Paltrow. Brief News from Washington Newsday.