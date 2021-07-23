Anna Faris Confirms Eloping Michael Barrett And Marrying Him: ‘It Just Felt Right’

Anna Faris has confessed that she eloped in Washington State with 51-year-old cinematographer Michael Barrett.

“I believe we’ve spent the last year in a place of contemplation, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of worry, a place of like, whatever, assessment,” Anna Faris, 44, said on “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” Monday with guest Gail Simmons. But I’m glancing around, just to be sure… my fiancé is now my husband.”

She went on to apologize to her spouse for announcing their wedding plans so quickly. It was difficult for her, though, to keep referring to Barrett as her fiancé.

“We eloped, yes…

Sorry for the inconvenience. I had no idea… Please accept my apologies, honey. She said, “I just blurted that out, but it feels like I can’t say fiancé anymore.” “Thank you very much; it was fantastic. It’s fantastic. It took place in a little courthouse in Washington state. It was fantastic.”

The heroine of “I Give It a Year” also recalled an event in which she inadvertently revealed her wedding plans to her aunt.

Faris explained, “We saw my family and it kind of spilled out the same way.” ‘You’re going to be a stepmom,’ my aunt said. What are your thoughts on that?’ “Well, technically, I am a stepmom as of like 4 days ago, but it was fantastic,” I explained.

“Anyway, thanks folks… Everything about it just seemed right… It was fantastic. It was San Juan Island in Washington State, which she described as “the most magical spot on the planet.”

Barrett was observed wearing a wedding band in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend, sparking wedding speculations.

From 2004 to 2008, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra. The actress married Chris Pratt, the star of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” in 2009, and the couple divorced in 2018. Jack Pratt, Faris and Pratt’s 8-year-old son, is the couple’s only child.

Barrett and Faris started dating in 2017. Faris said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2018 that she wasn’t sure about getting married again.

She told Shepard at the time, “I need to figure out what the purpose is.” “Is it for your children’s safety? Is it a matter of tradition? Is it so that others will value your relationship more? I’m just not sure where it fits for me.”

