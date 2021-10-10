Anna Cardwell, Mama June’s estranged daughter, stuns in a new selfie.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Mama June Shannon’s estranged daughter, flaunted her blonde locks on social media, and her followers couldn’t get enough of her striking new look.

The 27-year-old former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a selfie she took lately that she described as having a “Marilyn Monroe feel.”

Cardwell was photographed with her chin resting on her right hand, looking earnestly at the photographer. She wore her platinum blonde hair in waves and filtered the photo with a hazy effect.

She captioned her photo, “I don’t know why but this gives me a Marilyn Monroe vibe lol.”

Fans reacted positively to her appearance, with many remarking that she appeared to mirror the late actress. Some, on the other side, felt that she resembled her divisive mother in the photo.

“Yes! You have a Marilyn Monroe vibe going on. “I agree,” commented one enthusiast.

Another said, “You’ve always been the pretty one.”

“Of all your sisters, you have the most resemblance to your mother.” “This photo reminds me of a younger Mama June,” a third user said.

Another user commented, “Looks exactly like Mama June.”

Mama June’s eldest daughter is Cardwell. Cardwell, unlike her sisters Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, has generally stayed out of the spotlight after their former TLC reality series “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” was canceled.

Cardwell was also involved in a court dispute with her mother in 2015, when she sued her for $300,000, alleging that she and her daughter, Kaitlyn, were not compensated for their involvement on their canceled show.

She remained distant from her family after that. However, she unexpectedly turned up for Pumpkin’s baby shower in Gordon, Georgia, in June, where she reconciled with their divisive matriarch after six years.

Mama June stated that there was some discomfort during their reunion in an interview after the baby shower. She was, nevertheless, overjoyed to see all four of her daughters on that particular day.

Mama June was linked to a considerably younger man in August, and Cardwell expressed her concern for her. Rumors were circulating at the time that the “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star was dating Jordan McCollum, a 24-year-old TikTok personality.

McCollum is well-known for publicizing his sobriety battles on social media. According to sources. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.