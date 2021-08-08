Anna Cardwell, Mama June’s estranged daughter, posts a photo on Instagram with the caption “Good Vibes.”

Anna Cardwell, Mama June Shannon’s estranged daughter, recently offered some “positive vibes” with her Instagram fans by posting fresh selfies highlighting her dyed hair.

The 26-year-old former reality star shared two new self-portraits on Instagram on Saturday, displaying her vibrant hair. Cardwell is seen in the photos flashing a huge smile at the camera while letting her purple tresses fall freely over her shoulders.

In the caption, she added, “Feeling myself,” along with the hashtag “positive vibes.”

Fans reacted positively to her post, with many stating that her hair color was perfect for her.

One person remarked, “It really looks wonderful, I love this hue.”

Another person said, “Looks good on you [red heart emoji].”

The new pictures appeared to be an update on her new style, which she debuted in early July when she colored her hair purple. Her hands were still purple from the dye she used at the time because she didn’t use gloves while coloring her mane.

Cardwell made news in June when she revealed her estranged mother, 41, to The Sun in an exclusive interview.

In the interview, Cardwell stated that Mama June never contacted her or even inquired about her well-being, but that she was fine with it. “It doesn’t bother me too much. She observed, “I’ve been great without having a Mama relationship.”

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while. It’s been a long time since I’ve thought about it. I’ve been over it for years, you know, I’ve attempted to speak with Mama but never receive a response,” she added.

Mama June and her daughter have been estranged since 2015, when Cardwell filed a $300,000 lawsuit against her, alleging that she and her daughter, Kaitlyn, were not compensated for their performances on their former reality show, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.”

Despite their personal problems, they both attended Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s baby shower in June for her son Bentley Jameson. Mama June revealed to Page Six at the time that seeing her eldest daughter and her partner at the celebration caused her some “slight uneasiness.”