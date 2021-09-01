Anna Cardwell, Mama June’s eldest daughter, expresses concern for her mother amid rumors of romance.

June “Mama June” Shannon’s purported romance with considerably younger TikTok influencer Jordan McCollum has prompted Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell to speak out.

When talking about Mama June’s sobriety in an exclusive interview with The Sun, the former reality star showed her concern for the controversial matriarch, 42.

“If he starts using again, it won’t be good for Mama, and he’s only 24.” McCollum, who has discussed his sobriety difficulties on TikTok, “needs to settle down and focus on herself,” Cardwell added.

“He doesn’t have much time on his hands. I hope that if he relapses, he does it away from her. She’s on probation, and she’ll be sent back to jail if she fails a drug test at any point,” she continued.

The Shannon matriarch was spared from doing time in prison in her drug case in the Season 5 conclusion of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” in June. June stated at the time that she has been sober for a long time and intends to stay that way.

Mama June, meanwhile, broke her silence on the relationship allegations when she commented on one of McCollum’s TikTok posts last week. “I’m very proud to call Jordan my best buddy,” she remarked. “Not a single thing more, not a single thing less.”

Cardwell, on the other hand, implied in a recent interview that her mother might seek more than simply friendship from the social media star. She also said that McCollum might merely be wanting her mother’s money.

“She probably thinks she’s just his best friend, but she’s probably looking for something more….” He appears to be only interested in money. Cardwell, who turned 27 on Saturday — the same day her younger sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson turned 16 — claimed, “He’s been begging for money all over TikTok.”

Mama June was also said to be the one who purchased McCollum’s new automobile. Based on their social media interactions, fans suspected that the reality star handed the vehicle to the influencer. Mama June said in the comments on McCollum’s Instagram post about his new vehicle that he “deserves it.”

Mama June had been estranged from Cardwell and her daughter, Kaitlyn, for years when they reconnected at Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s baby shower in Gordon, Georgia, in early June. Mama June was reunited with her entire family for the first time in years. Brief News from Washington Newsday.