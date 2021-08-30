Anna Cardwell, Alana Thompson’s sister, responds to the teen’s critics by saying, “She’s Beautiful.”

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell retaliated against individuals who slammed her younger sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson for her Teen Vogue picture.

After seeing the critical comments on social media regarding Alana’s images for the online magazine, the 27-year-old former reality star responded in a new interview to her 16-year-old sister’s detractors.

In an exclusive interview with The US Sun, Cardwell said, “Alana is gorgeous.” “There are models like Ashley Graham, who weighs 200 pounds and has multimillion-dollar contracts. Victoria Secret, for example, employs plus-size models. “Does it even matter how much you weigh?”

“After receiving so much heat for not having plus-size models, the modeling industry is now doing diversity with all different types of individuals and cultures,” she stated.

Mama June Shannon’s eldest daughter continued, “I’m proud of Thompson for standing up and doing the shoot with the fashion and lifestyle magazine because she’s giving other people the courage to do it.”

“Basically, she’s putting herself out there, and she’s given all the adolescents who are currently overweight encouragement,” she continued.

Cardwell also used the chance to defend her other sisters, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 24, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-Efird, 21, who have both faced online backlash as reality television stars.

Cardwell claims that while all four of them are “nuts,” they are “all lovely” and “could be models.”

Thompson’s images and a sit-down interview with Teen Vogue were posted to the Teen Vogue website on Wednesday. The little star’s cover story drew a lot of attention because she’s shown donning stylish clothing in the photos. However, the former star of “Toddlers & Tiaras” faced some criticism for her weight.

In an interview with the journal, Thompson addressed body shamers, confessing that she couldn’t understand why some people think this way and feel the need to comment on others’ weight and figure.

“I’m not sure why people think like this. You want to despise me just because I have a little extra meat on my bones? I’ll never be a victim of body shaming… I mean, I know I’m gorgeous, and I know I’ve got a killer figure, so… “I don’t give a damn,” she declared.