Angling: Understanding our fish requires a heatwave.

When I speak with friends this weekend about learning from our experiences each week, one of the most important elements that I advise anyone not to miss is recording any opportunity to see fish in the wild.

Opening up the possibility of feeding them is much better.

Fish have been responding to the hot weather by simply basking in the warmer layers and taking baits within inches of the surface on many waters this week, as in the sweltering heat everywhere, fish have been responding to the hot weather by simply basking in the warmer layers and taking baits within inches of the surface on many waters.

Take Carr Mill Dam, for example, where bream have been observed quite high up in deep water this weekend, quickly taking baits as soon as they touch the surface due to the extreme heat. Carp have also been seen, and as with any water, these larger fish provide us ample opportunity to see their reactions, providing a truly eye-opening opportunity to learn fish behavior visually.

The sun has also given canal walkers in Liverpool the opportunity to see the massive bream shoals along various lengths of the canal, from Bootle to Halsall. Bream have been seen in spectacular way, appearing as stepping stones after performing their annual breeding rites and simply resting in the sun.

Bream as a shoal fish are beautiful to observe in their large numbers now that they’ve moved on from their historical “beats” where they were raised, and there’s no better opportunity to investigate what’s truly in front of us than now, while soaking in this fantastic weather.

Staying on the bank, though, anglers partaking in the L&DAA match circuit have found two matches this weekend to be a draining experience.

Weights have been very low this past fortnight, primarily due to our roach not displaying, as many fish are high in the water and not getting their’ heads down.’

Jeff Stirrat of Aintree took the victory on Sunday. Stirrat, a fixture on the Liverpool match scene, needs no introduction to The Washington Newsday readers, since he has the most canal victories of anyone.

A surprising 2lb Ide popped up on the high drop length at Lydiate on this one, and it backed up two bream.