Angling: The ‘Grand old lady’ shines again.

Following up on my last piece, our very own ‘jewel’ of a location, which is located on the bank of the East Lancashire Road in St Helens, has once again shone brightly for every angler on Merseyside.

Carr Mill Dam is a water that has never failed to delight anglers from all over the Northwest region and has been hailed as one of the top natural venues in the country. As a result, numerous premier tournaments are now staged on an annual basis, and St Helens Angling Association is happy to host them.

Another Preston Innovation Feedermaster qualification was held on the ‘grand old lady’ last Sunday, bringing 66 anglers from all across the UK to compete for a place in the elite final in September, which will be hosted on Tamar Lake in Cornwall.

It’s a fantastic event, with £30,000 on the line and a guaranteed first prize of £12,000.

With so many locals competing, it was up to them to discover who, with their local expertise, could have an advantage while fighting against some of the best in the country.

Derek Bennett of Moreton needs no introduction to the big stage, as many will already know; he is simply one of the best and most experienced fisherman in the Northwest. The Wirral rod, who is also regarded as one of the top all-round anglers in the country, is a former captain of the St Helens Saints and, sponsored by Preston Innovations, was one of the most enthusiastic participants.

Bennett’s Carr Mill track record is without a doubt one of the best. Bennett’s record would be difficult to beat, with 47 match wins in the last three years alone, not to mention frequent weekly framing positions and section wins, and that’s before Covid’s shutdown.

On Sunday, however, he drew a peg that hasn’t delivered as well as one might think over the summer.

Peg 1 at Hollinghay Bay is a noisy peg that always attracts walkers and sunbathers due to its shallowness.