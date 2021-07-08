Angling: A celebration of the greatest anglers of all time

A tremendous turnout on the canal last Sunday saw 97 fishermen from all over the country gather to honor an angler who is still regarded as Liverpool’s best ever.

Frank Holding was simply the best, as evidenced by his tribute, which is today regarded as one of the country’s finest canal events.

Anglers from all over the world came to pay their respects to him.

Canal fans from as far as the Midlands and Yorkshire, as well as Frank himself, who was a frequent flyer, lined up for this one.

This one was pegged from the Plex Lane cut-in at Halsall to the right-hand side of Downholland’s Eager Lane swing bridge, and it was once again excellently organized by the L&DAA Match Secretary Mike Dickson, who outdid himself as usual to make this one to remember.

With nearly ideal conditions on a warm, dry, and slightly overcast day with little boat traffic, anglers had a terrific time all the way through the match.

Although there were some challenging parts, as is to be expected, everyone engaged had a great day on our very own gem of a canal.

The day’s winner was Astley’s Dave Colbourne, who put together a startling net of skimmers from behind the garages at the Scarisbrick Arms. Colbourne’s 13.12.8 was good enough to win the prized trophy.

Thornton’s Paul Charnock and Phil Johnson, who had travelled from his home in the Midlands, had a fantastic fish-to-fish combat just past the power lines at the Kings Arms.

Charnock won this one with a net of skimmers for 12.8.0, while Johnson came in second with 11.8.0.

Charnock went with caster pinky, maggot, and worm as his groundbait.

It’s always important to keep a winning recipe going when it’s working, and Charnock knew this all too well, as this popular evening series field on the Drum’s at Lydiate was about to discover.

Taking two bream throughout this three-hour flier with the identical method, the Thornton rod rounded with another three fish late in the game. The summary comes to a close.