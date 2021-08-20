Anger about a £500k municipal payout to a golf course developer.

It has been revealed that Wirral Council agreed to pay a developer engaged in a contentious golf course sale over £500,000 to get out of an exclusivity agreement.

Wirral Councillors voted to give £495,000 to Nicklaus Joint Venture Group ltd over a disputed Hoylake golf course proposal at a closed-door meeting on August 11 that was eventually made public.

Nicklaus Joint Venture Group (NJVG) was named the scheme’s preferred development partner in 2015, and a framework development agreement was ratified at a Cabinet meeting in 2016.

As part of the agreement, NVJG was allowed to approach the Council for funding, and in 2019, an application for a £26 million loan was submitted, however it was later denied.

Celtic Manor said in 2016 that they were in talks to cooperate on a development in Hoylake that included a hotel and spa, conference facilities, and a championship golf course.

The plans were met with widespread opposition, and the £26 million loan was cancelled in June 2019, shortly after Labour lost control of Wirral council and group leader Phil Davies stepped down.

The following month, it was disclosed that Wirral Council had entered into a development agreement with the developer that included an exclusivity clause, potentially exposing the council to legal action.

NJVG filed a case with Wirral Council after councillors declined to approve the £26 million in funding, alleging violations of the development agreement and seeking £20 million in damages.

After fruitless attempts by the Economy & Regeneration Committee and the Policy & Resources Committee to reach a consensus on how to deal with the matter, Wirral Council scheduled an emergency meeting on August 11.

The press and public were barred from the meeting, which saw a move to authorize Wirral Council’s legal director to reach a £495,000 settlement adopted by a vote of 22 to 21.

The motion was supported by Labour councillors and Tranmere’s independent councillor, while the motion was opposed by Liberal Democrat, Green, and Conservative councillors.

