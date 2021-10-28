Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh wears her mother’s Dior gown to the premiere of ‘Eternals.’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, has worn a vintage look from her mother’s closet once again.

A week after attending the “Eternals” premiere in Los Angeles with five of her children, Jolie, 46, attended the U.K. red carpet for the Marvel film with Maddox 20, Zahara 16, Shiloh 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

Pax, her second eldest son, was not there at either of the occasions.

Shiloh wore a Dior dress from her mother’s line for the current premiere, though it had been changed to fit the teen’s taste. Page Six stated that Jolie initially wore the black-and-white suit at a 2019 press conference for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

The original tropical-print dress had a floor-sweeping skirt and a wrap-style bodice. Shiloh gave the dress a youthful twist by adding gathered straps and a sweetheart neckline, as well as shortening the length.

Shiloh’s siblings were very stylish on the red carpet. Vivienne wore the same upcycled cream-colored dress she wore to the premiere last week. Zahara wore an off-the-shoulder chartreuse mini dress, while Zahara wore an off-the-shoulder chartreuse little dress.

Knox, on the other hand, wore a black jacket with a Black Watch checkered pattern and black jeans. Maddox wore a charcoal blazer with a black shirt and pants.

Jolie, on the other hand, was dressed in a custom Valentino haute couture ensemble that had an oversized black jacket and sweeping maxi skirt draped over a white silk button-up shirt.

Last week, at the L.A. premiere of “Eternals,” Jolie’s children donned repurposed clothes as well.

Shiloh wore a modified version of a beige Gabriela Hearst dress Jolie previously wore in Paris, while Zahara donned her mother’s silver encrusted Elie Saab Haute Couture gown at the 2014 Academy Awards.

Jolie revealed in a recent interview with E! News’ “Daily Pop” that her children have full access to her clothes and that nothing is off-limits.

“‘Oh my gosh, wear that and wear it better than me!’ I exclaim. It’s your turn,’ says the narrator.” Jolie revealed, noting that she is the “opposite” of some parents who keep a careful eye on their children’s closets. On Nov. 5, “Eternals,” starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, and Salma Hayek, will be released in theaters.