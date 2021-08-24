Angelina Jolie, star of the film “Eternals,” did she break any records after joining Instagram?

Angelina Jolie joined Instagram for a specific reason.

The star of “The Eternals” has joined the ranks of Hollywood royalty on the photo-sharing site. Jolie took to Instagram to share a letter from an Afghan youngster she had received. She has 8.9 million followers and counting just three days after launching her account.

Jolie apparently eclipsed the record set by Rupert Grint and Sir David Attenborough, who both joined the platform and gained 2.1 million new followers in just three hours.

Jennifer Aniston also set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million Instagram followers in October. At the time, she had a million followers in five hours and 45 minutes.

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc were among her first Instagram followers, and she shared a selfie with them.

“Now we’re Instagram FRIENDS as well. “HELLO INSTAGRAM,” she captioned the photo.

It didn’t take long for Aniston’s title to be stolen away from her. In just over four hours, Attenborough had a million followers. Grint broke Attenborough’s record when he reached one million followers in four hours and one minute while filming “Harry Potter.”

With two million followers in under three hours, Jolie easily outperformed Aniston, Attenborough, and Grint. According to Guinness World Records, however, South Korean artist Moon Tae-il presently holds the record for attracting one million followers in just 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Jolie joined Instagram in order to use the site to help Afghan refugees. She described herself as a mother, filmmaker, and UNHCR Special Envoy in her bio. For her debut post, she shared a letter she received from an Afghan girl who expressed her fears in the midst of the country’s upheaval.

“This is a letter I received from an Afghan adolescent. The people of Afghanistan are currently losing their freedom to speak and express themselves freely on social media,” Jolie wrote in the post. “So I’ve come to Instagram to share their experiences and the voices of individuals struggling for their basic human rights all across the world.”

It was “sickening,” Jolie remarked, to see Afghans displaced and treated as a burden for years. She believed they could accomplish more if they were given the “tools and respect” they deserved. The actress promised to “keep looking for ways to help.” She also hoped that a large number of people would attend. Brief News from Washington Newsday.