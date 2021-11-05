Angelina Jolie Reacts to the Gulf Countries’ Ban on ‘Eternals,’ Calling It ‘Ignorant.’

The film “Eternals,” which was just released by Marvel, has been banned in numerous Gulf countries due to scenes depicting same-sex love-making. Angelina Jolie, who portrayed superhero Thena in the film, slammed the move to ban the film, calling the countries “ignorant.” “I’m sorry for [those viewers]. And I applaud Marvel for refusing to remove those moments “On Thursday, Jolie spoke with Australian news source News.com.

“I don’t understand how we live in a world today when there are still [those]who wouldn’t see the family Phastos [referring to the superhero character who portrayed gay in the film]has and the beauty of that relationship and that love,” the 46-year-old actress continued.

She questioned how someone could be upset or feel “threatened” by same-sex love, adding that those who don’t approve or respect it are “ignorant.”

Multiple publications stated on Thursday that “Eternals” will not be released in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, or Qatar. The film was supposed to be released in the Gulf region on November 11th, but only when the local censor board’s edit requirements were met.

While other countries have withdrawn “Eternals” from their movie theaters, the United Arab Emirates is still planning to release the film on Thursday.

In the film, the superhero Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry) passionately kisses his on-screen husband Ben (played by Haaz Sleiman).

This isn’t the first time Marvel has faced flak over its image of LGBTQ people. Some fans expressed their displeasure with the new Disney series “Loki,” which portrays the superhero Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) as a queer character. Richard Madden plays Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo, Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, Salma Hayek plays Ajak, and Kit Harington plays Black Knight in the star-studded “Eternals.” Chloé Zhao, an Oscar winner, is the director of the film.

Following “Eternals,” Marvel is expected to release “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” another highly anticipated film, on December 17. It will be the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase.