Angelina Jolie Poses With Her Kids at the ‘Eternals’ Premiere; Salma Hayek and Others Walk the Red Carpet [Photos].

Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet again on Monday in Los Angeles for the premiere of her highly anticipated film “Eternals.” This time, she wasn’t alone, as five of her six children joined her for the occasion.

Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox were among the actress’ five children who walked the red carpet with their famous mother.

The 46-year-old actress wore a brown strapless gown. Her children wore beautiful dresses as well. Vivienne and Shiloh wore conventional white and brown gowns, respectively, while Maddox and Knox sported a sharp-looking black suit.

However, it was Zahara’s outfit that drew the most attention on social media. The 16-year-old wore Angelina Jolie’s Oscar gown from 2014.

“#AngelinaJolie looks very gorgeous with her kids, and daughter Zahara is wearing one of her mom’s gowns,” the admirer remarked on Twitter.

Jolie, who portrays Thena in the film, was also seen signing autographs for her admirers.

In a 2019 interview, Jolie discussed her role in “Eternals,” stating that her children were excited to see her play a powerful character.

“What’s really emotional to me is that they want to see me strong, so it’s less about seeing me in a picture, but they’re just thrilled I’ll be strong and having fun,” the actress said at the time to People. “I’m going to have to put in a lot of effort to provide Thena to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” On Monday, other members of the film’s cast walked the red carpet in gorgeous ensembles.

Salma Hayek, who plays Ajak in the film, was dressed in a long black gown. Silver jewelry complemented her ensemble. “The wise and spiritual leader Ajak,” Marvel Entertainment captioned the shot. At the event, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani, who play Black Knight and Kingo, respectively, photographed together. While Harington wore a suit for the event, Nanjiani wore a traditional Indian costume. In the film, her character plays a Bollywood superhero.

Richard Madden, who plays Ikaris, sported a black tuxedo suit and a black bowtie to complete his ensemble.

At the ceremony, Lia McHugh, who will play Sprite, wore a red short dress.

“Eternals” will be the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase. Director Chloé Zhao is in charge of the film. The action-adventure is set to hit theaters on November 5th.