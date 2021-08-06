Angelina Jolie Looks Carefree in Italian Vacation Photos, Makes Friends With Artists: Report

According to a report, Angelina Jolie and her children recently visited Italy, and the “Maleficent” actress thoroughly enjoyed herself.

Jolie enjoys taking her children on vacations. They flew to New York two months ago for a post-birthday celebration after she turned 46 in June. In addition, the family recently traveled to Italy. She and the kids stayed at the Cipriani Hotel in Venice throughout their trip.

Jolie also took advantage of the opportunity to bond with married artists JR and Prune Nourry while on vacation.

When it comes to her personal travels, Jolie is notoriously reserved. Her friends, including JR, however, uploaded several photos of her stay in the city on Instagram Stories, which E! News got.

Jolie may be seen on a rooftop in the images, looking casual while striking numerous postures. She grinned as she stood barefoot on the rooftop at one point. Based on the photos, the “Eternals” star appeared to be having a good time.

Jolie wore a gray caftan for the shoot.

She clutched her dress in one hand while elevating her other hand and one leg as if she were dancing in one photo. Jolie was all smiles in another photo taken inside a restaurant. When they dined in Strasbourg, the photo was taken.

During a train ride, Jolie was also photographed smiling while carrying a camera. When she went exploring in the city, she wore a face mask. On a luxurious boat, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife was also photographed. She even took a selfie with JR and Ai Weiwei, an artist.

Prune also took to Instagram to post a series of images. She merely wrote “Venice” in the description, along with a bow and arrow and a blue heart emoji.

Jolie’s vacation to Italy came after she won a major victory in her custody fight with Pitt earlier this month. The Court of Appeals sided with Jolie, concluding that Judge John W. Ouderkirk failed to disclose his financial ties with Pitt’s lawyers in a timely manner. The court concluded that “disqualification is required” because of Ouderkirk’s “ethical breach” and “recent professional contacts with Pitt’s counsel.”

Following the judgement, Ouderkirk’s decision in May to give Pitt shared custody of their five minor children was virtually rendered moot. Since then, Jolie has had sole custody of their children, with Pitt having visitation privileges.