Angelina Jolie is ‘fighting a losing battle’ in her custody battle with Brad Pitt, according to her lawyer.

The custody dispute between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is still ongoing, but some legal experts say the actress is “fighting a losing battle.”

During a remote appellate court hearing on Friday, Pitt’s lawyer, Robert Olson, argued that Judge John W. Ouderkirk should be removed from the custody case because he was not impartial and was working on legal matters involving Pitt’s lawyer, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Until Ms. Jolie asked, the judge, the ARC, and opposing counsel were the only ones who knew what was going on… she was startled that this was going on,” Olson stated.

“Ms. Jolie was completely unaware of what occurred between Pitt’s counsel and the judge.”

Pitt’s lawyer, on the other hand, called the action a “delaying strategy.”

“The children are becoming older in a child custody dispute that has been going on for so long, and to allow a delaying strategy like this would be highly unjust,” Pitt’s lawyer, Theodore Boutrous, argued, adding, “There were no surprises.” The relationship and the reasons were known to Ms. Jolie and her counsel.”

Kelly Chang Rickert, a family law attorney who appeared to be unaffiliated to the former couple’s case but witnessed the remote session, spoke with ET about the exes’ custody struggle. She implied that the actress is “fighting a losing battle.”

“She would never be seeking this appeal; she would not dispute his judgement as prejudiced if Ouderkirk had sided with Angelina and granted her sole custody,” she told the site. “She’s only challenging it because she was defeated. She’s struggling, and she’s getting close.”

Rickert also stated that in “acrimonious custody cases,” such as Pitt and Jolie’s, it is not uncommon for the two parties to continue fighting until the children reach adulthood.

“Because once the children are adults, they are no longer under the authority of the courts. They’re fighting right now because the courts can still rule on the children. They’re on their own after they turn 18. She clarified, “They’re grownups.”

In November 2020, Jolie’s original plea to have Ouderkirk removed from their custody case was denied. Pitt was granted shared custody of five of their six children — Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — in a tentative custody agreement in May. Maddox, their oldest kid, is a legal adult and was not affected by the judgment.

Jolie had already requested Ouderkirk's dismissal for allegedly failing to disclose his other business dealings.