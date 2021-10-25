Angelina Jolie Attends ‘Eternals’ Rome Premiere With Shiloh And Zahara [Photo].

Angelina Jolie and her kids Zahara and Shiloh dressed up for the premiere of “Eternals” in Italy.

E! News said Angelina Jolie, 46, walked the red carpet of the “Eternals” premiere at the Rome Film Fest 2021 in Rome on Sunday, looking stunning in a strapless couture Atelier Versace platinum gown fashioned from vintage metal mesh. She wore her long brown locks down and straight and accessorized with huge silver earrings.

Zahara Jolie, 16, wore a white Grecian-style halter gown with gold crisscross straps, while Shiloh Jolie, 15, chose a stunning sleeveless black cocktail dress with neon yellow, red, and black patterned sneakers.

Jolie was photographed clutching her girls’ hands as they posed on the red carpet.

As she promotes her upcoming Marvel film, which also stars Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Gemma Chan, the actress has brought several of her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt to celebrity events in recent weeks.

With Zahara, Shiloh, eldest son Maddox, 20, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, Jolie attended the Los Angeles premiere of the superhero flick last week.

During the outing, Pax, 17, was noticeably absent.

Zahara appeared to be dressed in the same Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that Angelina Jolie wore to the 2014 Academy Awards.

Shiloh’s costume, meanwhile, was reminiscent of a Gabriela Hearst slip dress that the “Maleficent” star wore to an event in France in July, according to E! News.

Jolie discussed her children’s outfits for the premiere with Entertainment Tonight, saying that they were a blend of hers and other classic looks. “All of my kids are dressed in vintage, including my old Oscars gown.” “We did everything vintage and repurposed,” she explained.

Jolie also talked about her kids' reactions to her Marvel film, telling ET that they "liked it." Her co-star, Salma Hayek, added, "It's the best superhero movie she's ever seen," and that her daughter "thinks it's the best superhero movie she's ever seen." In the same interview, Jolie expressed her belief that "Eternals" symbolized her family, which comprises adopted children from all around the world. "What I've learnt in my family is that we are stronger as a diverse family," she explained. "That's what makes our family and what we've learnt from each other, and I wouldn't have it any other way, so I'm thrilled that people from all over the world will be watching."