Angelina Jolie Assault Allegations Are “Brazenly Untrue,” According to Harvey Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein has denied accusations that he raped Angelina Jolie during their 1990s collaboration.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the “Maleficent” actor said that Weinstein, a convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, made unwanted approaches toward her in a hotel room while she was shooting the Weinstein-produced “Playing by Heart” in 1998 at the age of 21.

However, the Miramax co-founder, who is presently serving a 23-year term for rape and other sexual misdeeds, maintained Saturday that he never raped Jolie through his assistant.

According to Weinstein’s remark to TMZ, “it’s quite evident to me that this is for more sales on Angie’s BOOK,” alluding to Jolie’s new book “Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth.” “THERE WAS NEVER AN ATTEMPT TO ATTACK, AND THERE WAS NEVER AN ATTEMPT TO ATTACK.”

“It is brazenly dishonest and clickbait publicity,” Weinstein continued. Because you’re Angelina Jolie, I’m sure you’ve piqued the interest of every man and woman on the planet. Is the entire world coming at you?”

The comment came after Jolie stated in a new interview that her alleged meeting with Weinstein was the first time she felt humiliated in the profession.

“If you get out of the room, you believe he tried but failed, right? The truth is that the attempt was an attack, as was the experience of the attempt,” Jolie claimed. “I really don’t want to turn the book into a Harvey story. But wasn’t that a violation of rights? That was the case. It was more than a pass; it was something I had to get away from.”

“Spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with Weinstein,” Jolie said she subsequently told her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller.

Since then, the actress has kept her distance from the producer, refusing to work with him and even declining a job in Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator” to avoid working with him.

Jolie also stated that her then-partner Brad Pitt’s decision to cooperate with Weinstein “hurt” her.

“I never worked with him or connected with him again. “It was difficult for me when Brad did,” she admitted. “We had a fight about it. Of course, it was painful.”

Pitt featured in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds,” which the Weinstein Company distributed and co-financed in 2009.

In the interview, Jolie also claimed that Pitt asked Weinstein to produce her noir thriller “Killing Them Softly” against her preferences in 2012.

The film was eventually distributed by the Weinstein Company, and Jolie stayed away from promotional activities. Brief News from Washington Newsday.